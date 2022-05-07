Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $916.09 Million

Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will report $916.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $915.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $916.47 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Strs Ohio raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.29. 1,213,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.