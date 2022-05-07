Zacks: Brokerages Expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Domo’s earnings. Domo posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domo will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOMO. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the first quarter worth $279,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 61.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. Domo has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

