Zacks: Brokerages Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $673.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) will announce $673.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.95 million. Element Solutions reported sales of $586.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 814,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,757. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 161,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,925,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,441,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

