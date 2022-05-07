Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,268,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,223. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitae has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 75.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

