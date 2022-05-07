Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post $2.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $10.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

NYSE:MA opened at $347.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.87. The stock has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,741 shares of company stock valued at $179,007,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $574,844,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

