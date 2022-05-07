Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,870,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,482,000 after acquiring an additional 189,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,184,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 270,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 708,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.52. 831,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,539. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

About Prosperity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.