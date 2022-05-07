Zacks: Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) to announce $123.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $125.08 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $102.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $519.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $626.18 million, with estimates ranging from $593.14 million to $655.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Wolfe Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,248,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,975. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.43.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.