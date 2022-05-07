Zacks: Brokerages Expect Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect that Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. Service Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Service Properties Trust.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 27.49% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 2,117,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,812. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.40%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

