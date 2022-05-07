Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Southern Copper reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year sales of $11.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Southern Copper stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 1,430,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

