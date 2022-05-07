Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Hold

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

PCH stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $7,478,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

