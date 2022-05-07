Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) to Hold

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

OMIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NASDAQ OMIC opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a current ratio of 51.57. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $33.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the first quarter worth about $553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 130.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 490,781 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

