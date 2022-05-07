Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NYSE VET traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 2,246,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,480. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

