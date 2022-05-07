Zacks Investment Research Lowers Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNCE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,291 shares of company stock worth $71,909. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

