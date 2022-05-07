Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.