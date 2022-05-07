Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.41.

ESTC stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $189.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth $56,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

