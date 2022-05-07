Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on Enovix in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of ENVX opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Enovix has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Enovix by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

