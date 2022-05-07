Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Gray Television stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,055 shares of company stock worth $4,705,642 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

