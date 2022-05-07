Zacks Investment Research Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

FROG stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. JFrog has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 225.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $906,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in JFrog by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $2,864,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JFrog by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

