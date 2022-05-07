Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LINC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $186.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

