Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results gained from solid demand for apparel and footwear, robust digital growth, compelling merchandise, and lower markdowns. Higher merchandise margins, as well as lower buying and occupancy costs, boosted margins, which, in turn, led to bottom-line growth. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Management issued the fiscal 2022 view, which seems encouraging. However, the cpompany is still grappling with the adverse comparisons with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Higher freight costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions remain concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

JWN opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

