Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stoneridge stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,371 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after buying an additional 584,251 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after buying an additional 241,915 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Stoneridge by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,359,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 113,454 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,198,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

