Zacks Investment Research Lowers World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on INT. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:INT opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,068,000 after acquiring an additional 116,149 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,518,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 266,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

