Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

EQBK stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.50%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Bancshares (EQBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.