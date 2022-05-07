Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.33.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $123.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $120.79 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $144.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.