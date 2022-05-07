Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Metromile had a negative net margin of 217.82% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Metromile will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metromile by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,112,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,223 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metromile by 636.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,912,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,814 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the fourth quarter valued at $4,267,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Metromile by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,552,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,006 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Metromile by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,064,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,618,960 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Metromile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Metromile, Inc provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks.
