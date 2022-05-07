Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Tops $255,487.84

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $255,487.84 and approximately $15,729.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00236168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00205770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.99 or 0.00472547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039320 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,856.78 or 1.96969957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

