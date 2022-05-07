Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells $1,173,760.25 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63.

NYSE ZEN opened at $113.88 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Zendesk by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zendesk by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.