ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $0.0850 on Exchanges

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $664,172.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

