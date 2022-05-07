Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.26.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.