Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $131.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.74. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $174.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

