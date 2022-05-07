Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.21. 3,339,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.13. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $167.46 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

