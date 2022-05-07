Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $88,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,866,000 after acquiring an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.13. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.46 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

