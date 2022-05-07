Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.99-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.225-$8.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

ZTS opened at $169.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $167.46 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,130,000 after buying an additional 209,028 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after acquiring an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

