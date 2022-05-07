ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 166.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,841,102 shares of company stock worth $108,974,401 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

