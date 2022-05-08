$0.02 EPS Expected for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Canada Goose reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 118.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GOOS stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 1,378,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62.
About Canada Goose (Get Rating)
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.