$0.02 EPS Expected for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Canada Goose reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 118.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOS stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 1,378,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

