-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,270,000 after buying an additional 155,502 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 10,245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.