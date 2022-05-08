$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

In related news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $427,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,104,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

SGRY stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.