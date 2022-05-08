$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $267,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

