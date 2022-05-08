$0.12 EPS Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

TDS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 876,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,352. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.