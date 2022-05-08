$0.21 EPS Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMG. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 402,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

