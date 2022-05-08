$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. UMH Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

UMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 209.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 361,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.07%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

