$0.28 EPS Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VLY. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 787,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

