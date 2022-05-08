$0.29 EPS Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.36. Driven Brands posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

DRVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 357,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

About Driven Brands (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.