$0.50 EPS Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 34.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 130.8% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

