-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Omega Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $9,952,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,897,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMGA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 231,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,521. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 19.13.

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.