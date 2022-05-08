$1.58 EPS Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will post $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.63. PVH reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $11.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.73. 2,260,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,934. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. PVH has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

