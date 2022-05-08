$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.68. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,532 shares of company stock worth $38,909,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $24.77 on Friday, hitting $504.87. 1,964,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,876. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $586.04 and its 200 day moving average is $543.19. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

