$101.43 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $101.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.43 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $99.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $407.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.07 million to $413.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $422.22 million, with estimates ranging from $406.18 million to $438.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

GNL traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 911,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

