$126.91 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $126.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.64 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $89.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $583.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.85 million to $657.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $794.65 million, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $929.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

