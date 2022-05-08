$14.65 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.82 billion and the lowest is $14.59 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $59.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.44 billion to $60.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.32 billion to $56.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $152.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,145,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $272,868,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

